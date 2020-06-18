Sections
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty to record her statement

Rhea Chakraborty’s statement will be recorded by the Mumbai Police in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor was found dead on Sunday.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 12:29 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty were rumoured to be in a relationship.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty reached the Bandra Police Station on Thursday morning to record her statement in the case. On Tuesday, the police recorded the statements of Sushant’s father KK Singh and his two daughters on Wednesday before they flew to Delhi, according to a PTI report.

 

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home on Sunday. The police said in a statement that it was a case of death by suicide and no note was found. The investigation is underway and the police will also probe the ‘professional rivalry’ angle, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said in a tweet. He cited ‘reports that the actor allegedly suffered from clinical depression because of professional rivalry’.

Meanwhile, Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha has filed a criminal complaint against eight members of the film industry, including Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan and Ekta Kapoor, in a court in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur.



“In the complaint, I have alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput was removed from around seven films and some of his films were not released. Such a situation was created which forced him to take the extreme step,” the advocate told ANI.

Also read: Anurag Kashyap on why he doesn’t get involved in brother Abhinav’s business

Ekta was ‘beyond upset’ at the conspiracy theories doing the rounds and said that it was she who launched Sushant, by giving him a role in her production, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He rose to fame with his show, Pavitra Rishta, which was also produced by her banner Balaji Telefilms.

In an Instagram post, she wrote, “Thanku for the case for not casting sushi....when Actually I LAUNCHED HIM. I’m beyond upset at how convoluted theories can b! Pls@let family n frns mourn in peace! Truth shall@prevail. CANNOT BELIEVE THIS!!!!!”

Sushant made the jump to films in 2013 with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che!. He acted in films such as Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sonchiriya and Chhichhore. His last film will be the romantic drama Dil Bechara, which is an official adaptation of John Green’s bestselling novel The Fault In Our Stars.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

