Sushant Singh Rajput did not meet Rhea Chakraborty the night before his death: actor’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani denies reports

After it was reported that Sushant Singh Rajput met his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty on June 13, the night before his mysterious death, his close friend and flatmate Siddharth Pithani has denied the news. Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai home on the afternoon of June 14. The case is now being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation while the Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau have also launched parallel investigations.

Rhea earlier said that she last spoke to Sushant on June 8, after which they had a tiff and she blocked him on WhatsApp. However, a new report quotes BJP leader Vivekanand Gupta as saying that an eyewitness saw Sushant dropping Rhea home on the night of June 14, between 2 and 3 am. The report also claims that a ‘big politician’ was celebrating his birthday that night.

Siddharth, who is currently at his family residence in Hyderabad, told Times Now that the news was false and no meeting took place between Sushant and Rhea on the night of June 13.

On Thursday, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared the report of his alleged meeting with Rhea on June 13 and wrote on Instagram, “This is a true Breaking News in all sense, a game changer! A witness who can confirm that Bhai met Rhea on 13th night! What exactly conspired on 13th night, that Bhai was found dead the next morning? #JusticeForSSR #SaluteRepublic #Revolution4SSR.”

In a press conference in August, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh said that no party was held at Sushant’s house on July 13, contrary to reports. He also said that no politician’s name came up during the investigation. “There is no evidence against any politician from any party,” he said.

Sushant’s death has been linked to that of his former manager, Disha Salian, who allegedly died by suicide on June 8. A party was held at the house of her fiance, Rohan Rai, the night she fell to her death.

“A party was held the night before [her death] at Disha Salian fiance’s residence. She committed suicide at 3 am, it was verified through the CCTV footage that was analysed. Five persons were present at the party including Disha’s fiance. Four others were present, but no political leader,” the commissioner said.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

