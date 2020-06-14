Sushant Singh Rajput dies: Actor spoke of ‘fleeting life’ in last Instagram post, remembered late mother

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden death is yet to register among his fans and colleagues. The actor died by suicide on Sunday. Earlier this month, the actor had shared a post dedicated to his late mother on Instagram.

Sushant had shared a black and white collage of his picture and that of his mother’s on June 3 and wrote, “Blurred past evaporating from teardrops. Unending dreams carving an arc of smile. And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two...”

His rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had dropped several red hearts in the comments section.

Around the release of his film Dhoni:The Untold Story, the actor had told DNA in an interview, “I wish she was alive to see me succeed in life. I am sure she would have been really happy and proud of me. And maybe I would have been a different person than what I am now. The way I looked at things then and now, they are very different and I cannot go back to doing that. It’s unfortunate. But everything that used to excite me, doesn’t excite me that much now. I don’t know why. No relationship, no success, absolutely nothing... If she was alive, probably it wouldn’t concern her, but just because something has changed inside me, everything has become so insipid. It takes a lot out of me to force myself to get overly excited about things and probably this is the reason why I like acting so much. Because it helps me get away from myself.”

Also read: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide: report

He had earlier written a few poems in her memory. One of the poems read, “As long as you were, I was. Now just in your memories I come alive. Like a shadow, Just a flicker. Time doesn’t move here. It’s beautiful, It’s forever…” He also wrote, “Do you remember? You promised that you would be with me forever, and I promised you that I would keep smiling no matter what. It seems we both were wrong mother…”

Sushant was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore, which went on to become a blockbuster with collection of over Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office. He was also seen in Drive, which released on Netflix.

Follow @htshowbiz for more