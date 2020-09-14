Sections
Sushant Singh Rajput dreamt of planting 1000 trees, his fans planted more than 1 lakh in his memory. Watch Shweta's video

Sushant Singh Rajput dreamt of planting 1000 trees, his fans planted more than 1 lakh in his memory. Watch Shweta’s video

More than one lakh saplings were planted in the memory of actor Sushant Singh Rajput over the weekend. Sushant had listed planting 1000 trees as one of his dreams.

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 08:58 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Sushant Singh Rajput with sister Shweta Singh Kirti.

More than one lakh saplings were planted by Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans over the weekend, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has said. The drive was initiated by her, in memory of her brother, who had said that one of his goals in life was to plant 1000 trees. Sushant died on June 14.

Shweta took to Instagram to share a video, complied from clips shared by fans, and captioned it, “#Plants4SSR. More than 1 lakh trees were planted across the globe. #Plants4SSR Thank you so much for making it happen.” The two-minute video shows several people participating in the planting drive, including actor Ankita Lokhande, who has been vocally supporting Sushant’s family during their legal battle with the actor’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty.

 

Ankita had also shared pictures of herself, planting saplings, on Sunday. “Hatchi and mamma. My partner In almost everything. Planting plants. It’s our way to remember him by fulfilling his dream. #plants4SSR,” she had written. Ankita was earlier spotted buying plants from the nursery, and urging Sushant’s fans to do the same. She said, “Sabko message do, plants lagao. Sushant ki 50 dreams mein se ek dream yeh tha ki woh 1000 plants lagane aur yeh meine apne taraf se shuruwaat ki hai aur I hope sab plants lagae (Tell everyone to plant plants. It was one of Sushant’s 50 dreams, and I’ve tried to contribute from my side, and I hope others participate as well).”



Mukesh Chhabra, who made his directorial debut with Dil Bechara, Sushant’s final film, also took to social media to share a picture of him planting a sapling. “Bhai #plant4ssr #plants4ssr,” he wrote, along with a heart emoji.

Shweta had announced the #Plants4SSR initiative through which she urged the actor’s fans to plant as many trees as they can, and post pictures of themselves doing so on social media. “Can we make this happen? Let’s do it for our Sushant!” she had written.

