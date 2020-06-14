Sushant Singh Rajput had shared his 50 dreams, wanted to teach women self-defence and send kids to study at NASA

A list of 50 ‘dreams’ actor Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to fulfil in his life is going viral. The actor was found dead at his sixth floor apartment in Bandra (West). While the police have confirmed that he has died by suicide, no ‘note’ was found from his residence.

In September 2019, Sushant had shared a series of Instagram posts of handwritten notes listing his 50 dreams. From learning to fly a plane, playing a cricket match left-handed, travelling through Europe by train and sending 100 kids for workshops in ISRO/NASA, the actor’s list was a combination of personal goals and an indication of his giving nature.

Sushant also wanted to help train women in self-defence, learn yoga, teach children how to dance, play chess with a champion and own a Lamborghini. As picture of his old posts resurfaced online, one person wrote, “He was so positive about life !!!” Sushant also wanted to learn guitar, understand Polynesian astronomy, do active volcano photography, and help prepare students for Indian Defence Forces. “What lovely handwriting he had,” another fan commented.

Sushant’s team shared a message for his fans: “It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.” “Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide, Mumbai Police is investigating,” DCP Pranay Ashok, spokesperson Mumbai Police said.

