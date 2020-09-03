Sushant Singh Rajput had suicidal thoughts in 2019, according to Rhea Chakraborty: Susan Walker to Mumbai Police

In her statement to the Mumbai Police, psychotherapist Susan Walker said that Sushant Singh Rajput was suffering from bipolar disorder, and that his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, had told her that he’d been having suicidal thoughts. The statement was accessed by India Today. Walker had treated both Sushant and Rhea.

The psychotherapist said that in October 2019, she received a message from Sushant’s manager Shruti Modi, saying that the actor was suffering from severe anxiety and needed immediate assistance. An appointment was made for November 4, but Shruti cancelled it the same day.

The psychotherapist said that Sushant was taking medication for his illness, but would routinely stop taking the medicines whenever he showed signs of improvement. According to her, the actor’s condition had worsened to a point that he felt treatment was not going to work for him.

On November 7, the psychotherapist received a message from Rhea, asking for another appointment. Asked if Sushant was having suicidal thoughts, Rhea replied in the affirmative. Walker said in her statement, “I felt that Mr Sushant Singh’s condition is extremely serious and he needs immediate treatment, hence I asked him to come on the date 07/11/2019 at 4:45 pm. After that I gave her my clinic address and asked her to inform about the treatment going on to Mr. Sushant Singh. After that, at approximately 4:45 pm, Miss Rhea Chakraborty and Mr Sushant Singh Rajput came to me. On that day, I had met him for the first time. I asked Rhea Chakraborty to stand outside and had a clinical discussion with Mr Sushant Singh Rajput.”

After the consultation, she came to the conclusion that Sushant’s anxiety, on a scale of one to 10, was at a nine. “His speech and behaviour were completely irrelevant and very fast. On that, I was sure that Sushant Singh Rajput is suffering from bipolar disorder,” she said. The psychotherapist also added that Sushant was aware of his condition, and had been experiencing symptoms since he was a child. He’d had previous episodes in 2013-14.

Based on her conversations with Rhea, the psychotherapist said that she felt Rhea was taking great care of Sushant, but that he was negligent about his illness. She said that in June, Rhea had reached out to her to tell her that Sushant had once again stopped taking medicines, and that his mental health was deteriorating. Sushant died on June 14.

“As for my opinion, Mr Sushant Singh had bipolar disorder and he had studied a lot about this disease. I had told him again and again that he would get cured of this disease but he thought that it is not true. Hence, he was continuously feeling that he would not recover from this disease. Overall, I feel that thinking that his family members should not suffer in the future due to this disease, instead of living with the said disease, he might have taken the decision to die by suicide, as a final resort,” she said.

Sushant’s family has so far hesitated to accept that the actor was suffering from any kind of mental health issues, and continues to allege that he was driven to suicide because Rhea drugged him, isolated him, and stole his money.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

