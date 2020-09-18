Sushant Singh Rajput immortalised in wax by Asansol artist. See pics

A wax statue has finally come up in the memory of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. A sculptor from Asansol in West Bengal has created a wax statue of the actor at his museum as a tribute to the actor who died on June 14.

The wax statue of the actor is seen dressed in a white tee and black track pants, paired with a denim jacket. It bears the actor’s famous smile.

According to an ANI report, Sukanto Roy, the sculptor, said he admired Sushant and has made the statue in memory of the actor. He said, “I liked him (Rajput) a lot. It is unfortunate that he passed away. In his memory, I have made this statue for my museum.” He added, “However, if Sushant’s family requests for his statue, I will make a new one.”

People were seen visiting the museum and taking pictures with the wax statue. Roy has also created the wax statue of other famous personalities including actor Amitabh Bachchan and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli at his museum.

Recently, thousands of his fans signed an online petition to get a wax statue of Sushant at Madame Tussauds in London. Sushant was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14. His girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and many others have been arrested in a drug case related to the late actor’s death.

Sushant’s family had earlier released a statement about setting up a foundation in his name and turning his Patna home into a memorial. The family said that the actor “truly loved and cherished every single one of his fans” and hence it will set up a foundation in his name. His childhood home in Rajiv Nagar, Patna will be turned into a memorial which will have his personal memorabilia and belongings including thousands of his books, his telescope, flight-simulator etc, for his fans and admirers.

(With ANI inputs)

