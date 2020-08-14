Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput is lost in a bhajan recitation in this throwback video. Watch

Sushant Singh Rajput is lost in a bhajan recitation in this throwback video. Watch

A viral video shows late actor Sushant Singh Rajput reciting a Krishna bhajan.

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 20:34 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from the viral video.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans, friends and family continue to remember him through his memories ever since the Sonchiriya actor died on June 14. Now a video featuring him singing a Krishna bhajan has surfaced online.

The video shows Sushant sitting in front of a mic and singing a Krishna bhajan titled Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari as the song plays on a music player. He seems to be totally immersed in the song as he focuses on adhering to the accuracy of the lyrics and the spiritual mood. It was reportedly shot at his sister’s house in Panchkula.

 

Sushant died in Mumbai at 34 years old. Preliminary reports suggested he died by suicide and was suffering from depression. More than a month after his death, his father KK Singh filed an FIR against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family members, accusing them of abetment to suicide. His family and fans are now demanding a fair CBI inquiry into the death of the actor.



His former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has also joined his fans and family in their demand for justice for the Chhichhore actor. The Pavitra Rishta actor on Friday showed her support for a global 24-hour prayer observation for Sushant.

Also read: Bipasha Basu on taking a break after marrying Karan Singh Grover: ‘You have to be there for the people you love’

She shared a poster on Instagram that invited everyone to observe a collective minute of silence and prayer at 10 am on August 15 in remembrance of Sushant. Alongside the poster, the 35-year-old actor wrote: “It’s already two months Sushant and I know you are happy wherever you are.”

In another subsequent Instagram post, Ankita wrote about the campaign where she urged everyone to post a picture of them with folded hands, as a mark of support in demanding justice to the departed soul. “Let’s Pray together for truth to shine forth and for God to guide us,” she wrote.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Woman Indian Army officer to assist PM in unfurling flag on 74th Independence Day and all the latest news
Aug 14, 2020 21:01 IST
AR Rahman, Raveena wish SP Balasubrahmanyam a speedy recovery
Aug 14, 2020 21:05 IST
75 years later, Japan war orphans tell of pain, recovery
Aug 14, 2020 20:59 IST
Woman Indian Army officer to assist PM in unfurling flag on 74th Independence Day
Aug 14, 2020 20:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.