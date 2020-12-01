Sushant Singh Rajput is Yahoo’s most searched person of 2020, Rhea Chakraborty comes in at number 3. See full list

Sections
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty are Yahoo’s most searched male and female celebrities of 2020. Sushant lead the overall list, while Rhea came in at number three, just behind PM Narendra Modi.

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 18:49 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Rhea Chakraborty was dating Sushant Singh Rajput at the time of his death.

Sushant Singh Rajput has topped Yahoo’s annual list of the most searched celebrities of the year. The actor, who died by suicide in June, ranked ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the list. Rhea Chakraborty, who became embroiled in the controversies that followed Sushant’s death, came in at number three.

Other actors on the list, which is dominated by politicians, are Amitabh Bachchan (number nine), Kangana Ranaut (number 10), Deepika Padukone (number 12), Sunny Leone (number 14), Priyanka Chopra (number 15) and Katrina Kaif (number 16).

Sushant also topped the list of the most searched male celebrities of 2020. He was followed by Amitabh, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, SP Balasubrahmanyam, Sonu Sood, Anurag Kashyap and Allu Arjun.

Rhea topped the list of the most searched female celebrities. She was followed by Kangana, Deepika, Sunny, Priyanka, Katrina, singers Neha Kakkar and Kanika Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan.

Three central agencies, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), are currently probing Bollywood actor Sushant Rajput’s death from several angles. Rhea was arrested on drugs-related charges connected with the case, which gripped the nation for several months, before being released on bail. Actors such as Deepika and Sara were among those questioned by the NCB in connection with the case, while Kangana became tangentially involved in it.

