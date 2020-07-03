Sushant Singh Rajput kept his promise, said yes to Dil Bechara without reading the script, says Mukesh Chhabra

Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra has revealed Sushant Singh Rajput had said yes to his directorial debut without even reading the script. “Sushant had realised that my heart was set on directing my own film someday. And Sushant promised me that he would work in my film the day I decide to make it,” he said.

He added, “Once I knew that I was making my first film, apart from a great actor I needed someone who would understand me, as a friend, someone who was close to me, someone who would stand by me no matter what during this entire journey. I remember long ago Sushant had promised me that whenever I make my first film, he would star in it as the lead and he kept his promise. So when I approached him for Dil Bechara, he immediately said yes, without even reading the script. We always had this strong emotional connection.”

Mukesh also revealed how Sushant would give his suggestions about how a scene should be shot. “He used to always help me improve the scene. He used to read with me and if at any point he felt that creatively the scene could be improved he used to always let me know. We used to sit together and discuss at length,” he said.

Mukesh gave Sushant his first break in Kai Po Che, for which he was the casting director. As a proof of their friendship and loyalty, Sushant also agreed to launch Mukesh’s career as a director when he agreed to do Dil Bechara. Starring Sanjana Sanghi as the female lead, the film will release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. It is adapted from the famous novel The Fault In Our Stars by John Green and will also see Saif Ali Khan in a special appearance.

Mukesh had earlier remembered the late actor for his love and support during Dil Bechara. In a written post shared on Twitter, he explained that the Kai Po Che actor was not just the “hero” of his directorial debut film but also a “dear friend” who stood beside him through thick and thin.

“We had been close, right from ‘Kai Po Che’ to ‘Dil Bechara.’ He had promised me that he would be in my first film. So many plans were made together, so many dreams were dreamt together but never once did I ever imagine that I would be releasing this film without him,” he tweeted.

Talking about the film being made free on the streaming platform, Mukesh added, “I’m glad that the producers have made it available for everyone to watch. We are going to love and celebrate you, my friend. I can visualise you with your beautiful smile blessing us from up above.”

