Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput made sister Priyanka Singh a nominee in new investments month before death

Sushant Singh Rajput made sister Priyanka Singh a nominee in new investments month before death

A news portal has shared Sushant Singh Rajput’s chats with a private bank employee which indicate that the late actor made his sister Priyanka Singh a nominee in some bank investments, about a month before his death on June 14.

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 13:12 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sushant Singh Rajput with sister Priyanka Singh.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s newly accessed chat messages with a bank employee have pointed out that the actor did not have a strained relationship with his family, especially his sister Priyanka Singh, as he had made her a nominee in new investments made in May, 2020. The actor was found dead at his Bandra home on June 14.

India Today have shared chat messages exchanged between Sushant and the private bank employee dated May 20-21. The chats indicates the two had a conversation regarding some investments.

Earlier, chat messages dated June 8 between Sushant and Priyanka had revealed that the latter had sent him a prescription from Delhi in picture format on cellphone, recommending three antidepressants and anti-anxiety medicines. In the messages, Priyanka asked Sushant to take Librium for a week, Nexito everyday and to keep Lonazep ‘handy’ for when there is anxiety attack. “If anything, one can say it is on online consultation,” she said.

Talking about the same, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde had told India Today, “Rhea Chakraborty in her statements to the CBI and ED said that on June 8, Priyanka had chatted with Sushant. She asked Sushant to take three different medicines without prescription. Rhea protested as she said that he was already taking medicines prescribed by Sushant’s doctors. Rhea had an argument with Sushant regarding the same and then Sushant asked her to leave. Rhea then called her brother, Showik Chakraborty, to take her home.”



Also read: Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik asks for drugs for ‘dad’ in newly accessed chat messages

Sushant’s father KK Singh’s lawyer Vikas Singh recently said that the family was only aware about the actor dealing with anxiety. He had told Indian Express that it ‘does not contradict our story in any manner’. “The family did not know he was having any psychiatric problems. Yes, he had informed the family about anxiety and his sister was doing some self-medication. Since there was a lockdown, she got a prescription from Delhi,” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Showdown likely as Parliament’s IT panel meets over WSJ report on Facebook
Sep 02, 2020 13:19 IST
Chushul aggression is part of China’s plan. It wants to provoke India
Sep 02, 2020 11:54 IST
No weekend break for MPs during monsoon session, House to function on Sat, Sun too
Sep 02, 2020 12:41 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB makes first arrest in drugs case
Sep 02, 2020 12:57 IST

latest news

Delhi high court refuses to stay streaming of Gunjan Saxena movie
Sep 02, 2020 13:50 IST
DU online classes: OTT, meme-making, snacking... all that happens BTS
Sep 02, 2020 13:46 IST
Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos intensify rivalry as top selling SUVs in India
Sep 02, 2020 13:45 IST
Richa, Pulkit share report saying CBI hasn’t found any proof of murder
Sep 02, 2020 13:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.