‘Sushant Singh Rajput, one last time’: Priyanka Chopra watches Dil Bechara trailer

On Tuesday, actor Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter to recommend late Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dilm Bechara’s trailer to her fans. She mentioned how it was a celebration of love, friendship and life.

She wrote: “#SushantSinghRajput one last time... #DilBechara, a celebration of love, friendship and life.Red heart Watch the trailer.” Many of her fans wrote in to appreciate the gesture; one user said: “Actors and actresses staying in India didn’t promote the movie..only few genuine stars did including you.. Thank you for being supportive.. Wish people could learn this from you!” Another fan said: “Thanks pri...you’re a so kind hearted..love from #SushantSinghRajput fan #DilBechara” A third person said: “This is such a lovely gesture Priyanka. Love you.”

Actor Anil Kapoor too took to Instagram to appreciate the trailer. Sharing it, he wrote: “A reminder to all of us to live each and every moment to the fullest... A beautiful trailer and tribute to the star we lost too soon but get to see him shine on screen one last time and be immortalised through his work forever in millions of hearts... #DilBechara.”

After online video streaming service Disney+ Hotstar dropped the much-awaited trailer of Dil Bechara on Monday, netizens showered their love on film’s dialogues, which speaks volumes about seizing the day.

Anil Kapoor’s message on the trailer.

Adapted from John Green’s famous novel The Fault In Our Stars, the heartwarming trailer has several power-packed dialogues that beautifully define love and life. Fans of the late actor were seen going gaga over a particular scene from the trailer where Sushant delivers an important message about living the life to the fullest.

“Janm kab lena hai aur marna kab hai hum decide nahi kar sakte, par kaise jeena hai vo hum decide kar sakte hain,” Rajput delivers the dialogue right in the middle of the trailer. Terming the dialogue as their “favourite”, several social media users have posted screengrabs of the dialogue lauding Sushant for his dialogue delivery.

Also read: Arshad Warsi asks fans to buy his paintings so he could pay his Rs 1 lakh electricity bill, reserves his kidneys for next month

While the trailer introduces late actor as a chirpy, cheerful college student, full of zeal to live life, his co-star Sanjana Sanghi’s character is introduced as a shy, and quiet girl battling cancer. As the trailer proceeds, the duo is seen drawing closer, sharing light-hearted banter before finally falling in love and deciding to live the remaining part of Sanjana’s life to the fullest. Besides the heart-melting visuals, the trailer hints at an equally mesmerising soundtrack of the film.

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra and bankrolled by Fox Star Studios the film is set to release on the streaming platform on July 24.

(WIth ANI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more