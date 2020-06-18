Sections
Sushant Singh Rajput paid salaries to his staff 3 days before death, said he will not be able to pay them further: Report

Sushant Singh Rajput had reportedly paid the salaries of his staff just three days before his death. The actor died on Sunday at his residence in Mumbai.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 17:21 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sushant Singh Rajput died at his Mumbai home on Sunday. (REUTERS)

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly cleared the dues of his staff before he died by suicide on Sunday. According to a report in Times Now, the Mumbai Police said he even told the staff that he will not be able to pay them any further.

The actor’s staff, however, were grateful about getting their salaries during the Covid-19 pandemic and said that the actor did more than enough by paying them so far. “Aap ne humein itna sambhala hai, aagey hum kuch na kuch kar leinge (You have cared for us so for long, we will manage somehow),” his staff had replied to him.

The Mumbai police is conducting an investigation in the suicide of the late actor. On Thursday, Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty went to the Bandra police station to record her statement. On Wednesday, police recorded the statement of Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who was also close to Rajput.

According to the police, Sushant was depressed and was also taking medication for the same. The police were trying to understand reasons behind his depression. So far, the police have recorded statements of more than 10 people, including the actor’s family members.



His father K K Singh reportedly told the police that he and other family members didn’t know that the actor had depression, but knew he would often feel ‘low’. Earlier, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the Mumbai Police will also probe the angle of “professional rivalry” which was alleged to be the cause of the suicide.

(With PTI inputs)

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

