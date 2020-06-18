Sushant Singh Rajput paid salaries to his staff 3 days before death, said he will not be able to pay them further: Report

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly cleared the dues of his staff before he died by suicide on Sunday. According to a report in Times Now, the Mumbai Police said he even told the staff that he will not be able to pay them any further.

The actor’s staff, however, were grateful about getting their salaries during the Covid-19 pandemic and said that the actor did more than enough by paying them so far. “Aap ne humein itna sambhala hai, aagey hum kuch na kuch kar leinge (You have cared for us so for long, we will manage somehow),” his staff had replied to him.

The Mumbai police is conducting an investigation in the suicide of the late actor. On Thursday, Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty went to the Bandra police station to record her statement. On Wednesday, police recorded the statement of Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who was also close to Rajput.

According to the police, Sushant was depressed and was also taking medication for the same. The police were trying to understand reasons behind his depression. So far, the police have recorded statements of more than 10 people, including the actor’s family members.

Also read: Vikas Gupta remembers Sushant Singh Rajput, says Ankita Lokhande ‘wouldn’t leave him’ till he smiled again

His father K K Singh reportedly told the police that he and other family members didn’t know that the actor had depression, but knew he would often feel ‘low’. Earlier, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the Mumbai Police will also probe the angle of “professional rivalry” which was alleged to be the cause of the suicide.

(With PTI inputs)

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more