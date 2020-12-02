Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty among Yahoo’s most searched persons of 2020, Sunny Deol tests positive for Covid-19

Here are top entertainment news stories of the day:

Sunny Deol tests positive for coronavirus, asks those who recently came in contact with him to get tested as well

Actor and politician Sunny Deol has tested positive for Covid-19. On Wednesday morning, he took to Twitter to share the diagnosis with his followers.



Inside Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal’s wedding: First pics from ceremony are here, Udit Narayan dances in the baraat. See here

Singer and host Aditya Narayan married fiancée, actor Shweta Agarwal, in a private ceremony on Tuesday. Photos of Aditya, dressed in an ivory white sherwani with a turban, have now emerged online.

Inside Sachet Tandon-Parampara Thakur’s Noida wedding: Bekhayali duo tie the knot while ‘laughing away sorrows, failures’

Music composers Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur, who have created several compositions together for various Bollywood films, have finally shared their wedding pictures. The duo tied the knot last week among some family and friends in Noida.

Sushant Singh Rajput is Yahoo’s most searched person of 2020, Rhea Chakraborty comes in at number 3. See full list

Sushant Singh Rajput has topped Yahoo’s annual list of the most searched celebrities of the year. The actor, who died by suicide in June, ranked ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the list. Rhea Chakraborty, who became embroiled in the controversies that followed Sushant’s death, came in at number three.

Akshay Kumar meets Yogi Adityanath in Mumbai, see pictures of their interaction

Actor Akshay Kumar on Tuesday met with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath over dinner in Mumbai. A picture of the actor, deep in conversation with the UP CM has been shared.

