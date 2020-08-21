Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy report surfaces online

Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy report surfaces online

The autopsy report of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has surfaced online and mentions that he died by ‘asphyxia due to hanging’.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 22:25 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy report has surfaced online. The actor was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14. The autopsy report, of which Hindustan Times also has a copy, mentions ‘asphyxia due to hanging’ as the cause of death.

The report mentions that there are no injuries or fractures around his neck and brain. It also mentioned the ligature marks around the neck, which were more prominent towards the right and absent over the back of the neck.

Sushant’s death is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Several conspiracy theories are circulating on social media around his death. While it was earlier reported that he died by suicide, his family has also claimed that it should be investigated to rule out murder.

A forensic team of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi will analyse the injury pattern in relation to medical findings in the death of Sushant. The CBI has approached the premier research institute for its medico-legal opinion.



Also read: ‘Akshay Kumar told me not to become a producer, said you will become a struggler from a star’: Mika Singh

The move came days after the Supreme Court approved CBI investigation, as recommended by the Bihar government to probe the death of the actor. Dr Sudhir Gupta, head of the forensic department at AIIMS, said that CBI will provide them reports related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.

Another forensic expert at AIIMS said they will also evaluate whether the post-mortem findings are correct or not “or there is a possibility of judgmental error”.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sikkim health minster tests positive for Covid-19, goes into home isolation
Aug 21, 2020 22:43 IST
Donald Trump says Democrats’ convention was ‘gloomiest’ in history
Aug 21, 2020 22:37 IST
WHO chief brands corruption around Covid-19 safety gear ‘murder’
Aug 21, 2020 22:35 IST
No samples taken even as Pinjore man cremated under Covid protocol
Aug 21, 2020 22:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.