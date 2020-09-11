Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law backs Ankita Lokhande: ‘Please don’t take the jibes made by paid PR seriously’

Vishal Kirti, brother-in-law of Sushant Singh Rajput, has extended support to Ankita Lokhande amid her war of words with Shibani Dandekar. Shibani had accused Ankita of encouraging the ‘witch-hunt’ against Rhea Chakraborty, the prime accused in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

In a tweet, Vishal asked Ankita to not pay attention to ‘jibes made by paid PR’. “Dear @anky1912. Please don’t take the jibes made by paid PR seriously. Your support means a lot to the family. This is an organized effort to attack people who want #Justice4SSR.As you have correctly pointed out,all we want is to know the truth. More power to you for your bravery,” he wrote.

Shibani attacked Ankita after she penned an open letter on Wednesday night, raising questions about Rhea’s alleged procurement of drugs for Sushant. “Should she have allowed a depressed man to consume drugs? How is that going to help? His condition would deteriorate to a level that would make a man take the action that SSR has allegedly taken. She was the closest person to him at that time,” she asked.

Calling her open letter ‘grotesque’, Shibani claimed that Ankita never addressed her own relationship issues with Sushant but was quick to target Rhea. “No one has more hate in their heart(?) than you,” Shibani wrote in an Instagram post.

Ankita countered Shibani’s allegations and asked if she was looked down upon because she was considered a television actor. “I have been an ACTOR in Television & Bollywood for the past 17 years & now, when I am trying to support justice for my late friend, a view has been expressed that I am seeking JUSTICE because I need 2 seconds of fame and cheap publicity! I cannot fathom as to why any person would take such a stand. Is it because I have worked mostly on television and not in Bollywood? Is that why you would take a stand for the person with whom you have had a relationship for almost a decade?,” she asked.

“Stop looking down on we television actors, if that was your reason for describing my words as ‘GROTESQUE’ . It takes an equal amount of hard work and dedication for the actors in the television industry as it would take in Bollywood. I am proud to be a television actor. And if not for anything, I shall always raise my voice for the people I love and care about,” she added.

