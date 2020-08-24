Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law says he wasn’t in touch with actor after Rhea Chakraborty came into his life, responds to queries about his death

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law Vishal Singh Kirti has written a blog about his relationship with the late actor, while telling people not to ask him about clarifications regarding the death case. Sushant died by suicide on June 14 and the Central Bureau of Investigation is now probing the case.

“I have noticed that a lot of people are asking me for clarifications and details about Sushant’s death case. I have been asked questions on post-mortem and other specific questions. I want to tell you that I don’t know a lot of details myself just like you guys and I am not asking those questions to family in India on purpose. Everyone is stressed and I don’t want to add more to it,” wrote Sushant’s US-based relative.

He also wrote that he is writing about his relationship and chemistry with Sushant as well as ‘some second-hand information I might have gotten from the FIR, public domain, and conversations with the family members’. “I was not in touch with Sushant on a one-on-one basis after Rhea came into his life in 2019. I was in regular touch with him for 12 years before that though, since my wedding. Chronologically, we were friends from 1997-2007 and family members 2007 onward and it was only since 2007 that we called and texted each other regularly, and met occasionally, until 2019.”

He also shared videos from his wedding reception featuring Sushant. “On a lighter note, here are a few videos from my wedding reception in June 2007. Sushant was a 21-year-old chap then but had the body language of a celebrity even back then. Some pleasant memories in the middle of this chaos.”