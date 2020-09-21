Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law shares their old WhatsApp exchanges, talks about his love for books

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died more than three months back but conversations around his multi-faceted personality refuse to die down. His brother-in-law Vishal Kirti has shared snapshots of their old conversations over WhatsApp as they discussed intellectual subjects.

Sharing his own writing from his blog, Vishal wrote: “While we await new developments today, I am sharing some beautiful memories of an intellectual chat session with @itsSSR. It’s a reminder that while the most enjoyable form of human communication is in-person, digital communication is great for reflection.”

His is blog he writes: “Sushant and I have talked about various books, from some legendary classics to the more contemporary non-fiction. I am a voracious reader as well and I read almost ONLY non-fiction. For the most part, Sushant was also heavily invested in the world of non-fiction.”

“When I was going over my texts with him, I noticed that we talked about books and authors over WhatsApp as well. It’s nice that I have those messages since unfortunately we don’t have recordings of our in-person conversation about books.”

Vishal had continued, “Although the WhatsApp conversations I am sharing below are private and 1:1, I am willing to share them because they don’t share any personal information. It’s something he could have very well spoken about in the public domain. These conversations are around from the same time (April 2018) when Sushant had penned down some notes, which have somehow been obtained by media from his Pawna farmhouse. I have terminated the screenshots when we started talking about life outside of books.”

In the WhatsApp conversations, we see the two talk about a book, referred to as JP’s book. In the exchange of notes that follow, the two talk about the various aspects of the said book which touches on the subject of notions of masculinity. They then talk about evolutionary biology and psychologists. Sushant then asks Vishal if the latter has read The Lucifer Effect by Philip Zimbardo. There is also a mention of Netflix series, American Crime.

Sushant died on June 14 at his Mumbai home. In three separate cases, Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau are probing the actor’s death case and related financial irregularities and drug angle. In early September Showik Chakraborty, brother of Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea was arrested along with the actor’s former house help, Samuel Miranda over connections with drug peddlers. Later, Rhea too was arrested over charges of procuring drugs for the late actor.

