Sushant Singh Rajput’s chat with sister shows she knew about his mental health, advised him about medicines: report

Sushant Singh Rajout’s family has said that they were never told about Sushant’s mental health.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family have long maintained that they didn’t have any idea about his deteriorating mental health. However, newly accessed chat messages shared between Sushant and his sister Priyanka reveal otherwise.

India Today has accessed a text conversation between the siblings, dated June 8, the day his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty left his house. The chats show Priyanka not only recommending anxiety medicines but also sourcing a doctor’s prescription for him without an actual consultation with the doctor.

Here is the chat:

Priyanka: First take (name of the medicine) for a week then start (name of the medicine) 10 mg once everyday after breakfast. Keep (name of the medicine) handy whenever there is anxiety attack.

Sushant: ok Sonudi.

Sushant: No one will give without prescription

Priyanka: Let me see if I manage

A missed voice call

Priyanka: Babu call me.. I have to send the prescription.

Priyanka: My friend here is a renowned doctor who can get you connected to the best doctor in Mumbai all confidential.. so don’t worry

Priyanka: Just call

Priyanka then sends an attachment (the medicine prescription)

Priyanka: Babu this is the prescription

Priyanka: It’s of Delhi but it should not matter . If anything, one can say it is on online consultation

Sushant: Ok thank you so much Sonadi.

The medicines mentioned are anti-anxiety and anti-depression medicines. In another set of recently accessed messages between Sushant’s other sister Nitu and former manager Shruti Modi reveals that the two had exchanged information about the details of Sushant’s treatment.

India Today shared their chat from November 26, 2019 in which Shruti had told Nitu on WhatsApp, “Hi, Shruti here. I’ll be outside,” to which Nitu had replied, “Hi Shruti, pls send me all dr’s prescriptions.” Shruti had then sent the names of the medicines prescribed to Sushant. Nitu had also told Shruti, “Also wd (would) like to meet the Dr who can come to home (sic),” to which Shruti replied, “Sure.”

Speaking to India Today, Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that this proves Sushant’s family has been making false statements to different agencies. He added that they should be prosecuted for it.

Rhea is facing CBI investigation in a case of abetment of suicide lodged by Rajput’s father. She is also facing money laundering probe by the Enforcement Directorate and another probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

