Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin feels ‘there was definitely some pressure on actor from Bollywood’

Sushant Singh’s relative Niraj Kumar Bablu said that the family is awaiting the result of police investigation into the actor’s death.

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 11:22 IST

By Asian News International, Asian News International

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin Niraj Kumar Bablu said that they feel that the late actor was under some pressure from Bollywood; he was reacting to the statement by film producer Sandip Ssingh. Sandip has claimed that Sushant had good relations with producers Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, and said that he wasn’t under any kind of pressure on the actor and he was also not a target of nepotism.

“We are still completing the religious formalities of Sushant. As far as the case is concerned there are big personalities in the industry who have spoken about the behaviour of Bollywood with Sushant. So we definitely feel that there was some pressure on him from Bollywood otherwise these big Bollywood celebrities wouldn’t have supported Sushant, so this should be investigated,” Sushant’s brother Niraj told ANI.

On May 14, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment. Police say the actor died by suicide. “We are in a wait and watch position on the results of the investigation,” his brother added.

In a recent interview with media, film producer, Sandip Ssingh claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput had good relations with film producers Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, and that Sushant wasn’t in any kind of pressure, nor was his career suffering due to nepotism.



Sushant’s relative said, “Police will investigate and will try to find out the reason of his death. Someone may speak what they want to, but we are going with police investigation. Police won’t stop investigation based on Sandip’s statement or what I say to the media. If anyone tries to misguide or hide the truth from the investigation, police won’t accept it. They will have to put up the puzzle altogether. We as a family don’t want to interfere in it, once all the aspects comes out, we will see what needs to be done.”

On the issue whether they will demand a CBI probe into the case, Niraj Singh Bablu said that currently, the Mumbai police is handling the case and the family will wait for the outcome of the investigation. ”Big politicians, film stars and his fans have demanded a CBI enquiry. It depends on the state government whether to handover Sushant’s case to CBI or not .”

He said, “So, as far as the case is with the Mumbai Police, we will wait for the outcome of the investigation. If we feel the need, we will definitely demand a CBI probe.”

