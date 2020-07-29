Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin says ‘huge amount of money’ transferred into Rhea Chakraborty’s account

Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin says ‘huge amount of money’ transferred into Rhea Chakraborty’s account

Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin, Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu, has said that a large sum was transferred from actor’s account into his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty’s.

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 14:24 IST

By Asian News International Posted by Soumya Srivastava|,

An FIR was filed against Rhea Chakraborty by Sushant Singh Rajput’s father on Tuesday.

BJP MLA Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu, cousin of Sushant Singh Rajput, on Tuesday said that a huge amount of money has been transferred into the account of actor Rhea Chakraborty from the actor’s account.

“An FIR has been filed against actress Rhea Chakraborty by the father of Sushant Singh as a huge amount of money has been transferred into her account and they both have joint accounts for some companies through which cheating has been done from her side,” Bablu said.

“This is the issue of probe and police will go there and investigate the matter after that everything will be revealed,” he added.

He also said that Karan Johar should also be called in for questioning by the Mumbai Police in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.



The statement was given in the backdrop of several top film personalities being questioned in connection with the case.

On July 28, an FIR has been registered against actor Rhea Chakraborty under various sections including abetment of suicide on the complaint of Sushant Singh Rajput’s father Krishna Kishor Singh, the police said on Tuesday.

Also read: Happy birthday Sanjay Dutt: Ahead of KGF 2’s Adheera, 5 times he embraced the dark side

It said that a four-member team has been sent to Mumbai following registration of FIR.”A four-member team has been sent to Mumbai. The team will collect case diary and other important documents from Mumbai Police,” Sanjay Singh, Inspector General, Patna Central Zone said.

In the complaint made to Rajeev Nagar police station in-charge, KK Singh alleged that Rhea Chakraborty and her relatives “committed fraud” and “pressurised the actor for financial gains”.Sushant’s father alleged that Chakraborty “got in touch with the actor with a motive to establish herself in the film industry using his contacts and she and her relatives started interfering in his affairs”.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Gen Z’s slang decoded to ease your FOMO
Jul 29, 2020 14:37 IST
Ankita Lokhande writes cryptic post after FIR against Rhea Chakraborty
Jul 29, 2020 14:30 IST
Hajj pilgrimage in the age of coronavirus is unlike any before
Jul 29, 2020 14:22 IST
Sushant’s cousin says money was transferred into Rhea’s account
Jul 29, 2020 14:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.