Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case handed over to CBI: Fans call it ‘first step towards victory’

Fans cheered the Supreme Court’s decision to hand over the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 13:26 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14.

Fans cheered the Supreme Court verdict of a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The apex court said that a ‘fair, competent and impartial investigation is the need of the hour’.

One fan tweeted, “So happy. first step towards victory and unbiased investigation. #CBITakesOver #CBIForSSR.” ANother one wrote, “Thank You #SupremeCourt #CBIForSSR #CBITakesOver #1StepToSSRJustice #JusticeforSushantSingRajput”

 



  

“Most of the things worth doing in the world had been declared ‘impossible’ before they were done.Our prayers heard #CBIForSSR #JusticeForJiah @ishkarnBHANDARI,” wrote another fan.

 

After the verdict was delivered, Sushant’s father’s lawyer Vikas Singh, told ANI, “This is a victory for Sushant Singh Rajput’s family. SC ruled on all points in our favour. The court also clearly said that the FIR registered at Patna was correct. SC also said that any other FIR registered in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death will also be investigated by the CBI. We hope that we should get justice very soon. The family is very happy with the verdict.”

Sushant’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande and co-star Kriti Sanon have also welcomed the Supreme Court verdict.

Also read: Supreme Court orders CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case

Sushant was found dead on June 14 at his Mumbai residence and cops have been investigating his death. While Mumbai Police said it was a suicide, the Bihar Police began a separate investigation after Sushant’s father’s KK Singh filed an FIR in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty and others, alleging abetment to suicide.

