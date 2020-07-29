Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case will not be transferred to CBI: Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh

Sections
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case will be investigated by the Mumbai Police, and will not be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh has said.

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 20:30 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14.

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh has said that Sushant Singh Rajput’s death will be investigated by the Mumbai Police, and the case will not be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation, despite sustained public pressure. “Mumbai police are investigating the case. It will not be transferred to Central Bureau of Investigation,” Deshmukh said, according to ANI, following a meeting on Wednesday.

His comments come a day after Sushant’s father, KK Singh, filed an FIR in Patna against the actor’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, under the various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Rhea on Wednesday filed a petition to transfer the investigation to Mumbai.

 

Rhea had earlier demanded a CBI probe into Rajput's death case. She had said that she was the deceased actor's "girlfriend" and requested a CBI inquiry to "understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step".



Sushant’s father, in his FIR said that on June 8, when Rhea found that the bank balance of Sushant is going down, she left with cash, jewellery, laptop, credit card, its pin number and password and important documents and doctors’ receipts.

According to the Maharashtra police, statements of 41 people, including filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded in the investigation so far. Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14.

(With ANI inputs)

