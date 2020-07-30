Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara co-star Sahil Vaid defends mentor Karan Johar, says his messages have gone unanswered

Actor Sahil Vaid, who played a supporting role in Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film, Dil Bechara, has said that Karan Johar isn’t the ‘villain’ of the story that has been spun by the public following Sushant’s death. The real villain is hidden, Sahil, who has worked in Karan’s productions such as Humpy Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, said.

He told Navbharat Times in an interview, in Hindi, “I understand the hate that is being spread, but the villain remains hidden. I will not allow someone else’s misdeeds to be blamed on one person. I am as much an outsider as Sushant was. No one has mistreated me. I was in a worse position than him. I started doing dubbing to feed myself. Sushant had made a name for himself in television. I am neither tall nor very good-looking. But look at Sushant. Yet I got three films from Dharma and Yash Raj Films.”

Asked if he has tried reaching out to Karan during this time, Sahil said, “Unfortunately, I haven’t received any replies to my messages.” He agreed that now is the best time to offer support, but noted that he himself is in need of support as he is struggling to stay strong.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34. Since his death, several high-profile Bollywood personalities such as Karan and producer Aditya Chopra have been blamed for mistreating Sushant.

“As someone from a middle-class family, alone in this city, I am also scared,” Sahil said. “If even 1% of what is being said is true, I don’t know what the future holds for me.”

In a 2017 interview to The Statesman, Sahil had said that he owes his life to Karan and Dharma. “Dharma Productions is the best place to work, they look after their cast and crew. Dharma knows how to make films and keep the team motivated, I just told Karan Johar on the trailer launch that I owe my life to Dharma Productions, to him and I meant it,” he said.

