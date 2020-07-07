Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara trailer beats Avengers Endgame for most YouTube likes in 24 hours

The Dil Bechara trailer has accumulated more YouTube ‘likes’ than the trailer for Avengers: Endgame. In less than 24 hours of release, the Dil Bechara trailer has been ‘liked’ over 5.4 million times. The film will mark the last onscreen appearance of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide on June 14.

The lifetime ‘likes’ of the second Avengers: Endgame trailer are 3.2 million, while the first trailer has 2.9 million lifetime ‘likes’. A 2018 ComicBook.com report says that the first trailer had accumulated 2.1 million likes in the first 24 hours of release.

The Dil Bechara trailer cannot, however, compete with the Avengers in terms of views. While the Dil Bechara trailer currently stands at 25 million YouTube views, the first Avengers: Endgame trailer broke the record for the most views in 24 hours, raking in 289 million views across video platforms.

“To the greatest fans in the world, thank you for being there from the beginning til the endgame and making Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame the most viewed trailer in history with 289M views in 24 hours!” Marvel had announced in a tweet. On YouTube, it had close to 50 million views in the first 24 hours, according to a 2018 Mashable report.

Dil Bechara, directed by debutant Mukesh Chhabra, who is better known as a casting director, will be released on Disney+Hotstar on July 24. Following the announcement, Sushant’s fans started online trends urging others to show their support for the actor’s final film by smashing the like button on YouTube. The streaming service announced that as a tribute to the late actor, the film will be made available for free to both subscribers and non-subscribers.

