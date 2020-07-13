Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara trailer breaks YouTube record, is first trailer to get 10 million likes

The trailer for Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film, Dil Bechara, has broken a significant YouTube record. The trailer, released on July 6, has become the first film trailer on the video-sharing platform to receive more than 10 million ‘likes’. The new was shared by both the film’s director, Mukesh Chhabra, and its star, Sanjana Sanghi.

Previously, the trailer had broken the record for the most-liked video in 24 hours of release. It has been viewed over 70 million times in less than 10 days. The most-liked video on YouTube currently is Despacito, by Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee. The video has accumulated over 38 million ‘likes’.

Mukesh and Sanjana took to Instagram to share a post, by a page named BoxOfficeStats, which announced, “Dil Bechara trailer becomes first trailer in the world to achieve 10 million/1 crore likes.”

Sushant died by suicide on June 14. Shortly after his death, it was announced that Dil Bechara would be released directly on Disney+Hotstar. Fans of the late actor began urging everyone to show their support for the film by liking the trailer.

The film, an adaptation of The Fault in our Stars, will be made available, free of cost on July 24, to both subscribers and non-subscribers of the streaming service. On Sunday, Chhabra took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes images from the film, and captioned his post, “I know you are Watching me .”

