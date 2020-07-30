Sections
Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande questioned by Bihar Police at her Mumbai residence

Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande, was questioned by the Bihar Police at her Mumbai residence on Thursday, in connection with the ongoing investigation into his death.

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 20:38 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Sushant Singh Rajput with Ankita Lokhande. (Yogen Shah)

Actor Ankita Lokhande was questioned by the Bihar Police on Thursday, in connection with the ongoing investigation into the death of her ex-boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput. The questioning took place at her Mumbai residence, ANI reports.

A contingent of Bihar Police officers has been sent to Mumbai, to aid the Mumbai Police in the investigation. Earlier this week Sushant’s father, KK Singh, filed an FIR in Patna against Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, under several sections of the Indian Penal Code. Sushant and Ankita met on the sets of their television show Pavitra Rishta, and dated for six years until 2016.

 

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer says death ‘case has nothing to do with what Kangana Ranaut has suggested’



On the day that the FIR was registered, Ankita had shared a social media post declaring “Truth wins.” Sushant’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti had written in the comments section, “God is always with the truth.” Shweta on her own Instagram wrote, “Let’s stand united, let’s stand together for the truth!”



Sushant, aged 34, was found dead at his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14. Several political leaders and film personalities have demanded a CBI probe into his death. Sushant’s death by suicide has also triggered a debate on alleged nepotism and favouritism in the Hindi film industry. It is alleged that the actor was ostracised in the film industry.

Despite sustained public pressure, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday said that the case would not be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation, and would remain with the Mumbai Police. Over 40 persons, including filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Aditya Chopra, have been questioned so far.

