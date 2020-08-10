Sections
Sushant Singh Rajput's family comments on latest developments, Aamir Khan flies to Turkey for Laal Singh Chaddha

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family comments on latest developments, Aamir Khan flies to Turkey for Laal Singh Chaddha

Top five entertainment updates of the day: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister responds to Rhea Chakraborty’s revelations, Aamir Khan jets off to Turkey for Laal Singh Chaddha.

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 11:39 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Sushant Singh Rajput poses with Rhea Chakraborty; Aamir Khan poses with a fan in Turkey.

From Sushant Singh Rajput’s friends and family commenting on the latest developments in the investigation around his death, to Aamir Khan resuming work on his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, here are the top five entertainment news updates of the day.

Aamir Khan heads to Turkey to resume Laal Singh Chaddha shoot. See pics

Aamir Khan has jetted off to Turkey to resume the shoot of his upcoming film, Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. Pictures of him at one of the international airports in Turkey are being widely shared online by fan clubs.

Read full story here

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta responds to Rhea Chakraborty’s chat messages, shares video of actor talking of special bond with Priyanka



Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has responded to Rhea Chakraborty’s recent revelation of a chat in which he’d mentioned having differences with sister Priyanka. Shweta has shared videos of the actor speaking highly about Priyanka in an interview.



Read full story here

Kamya Punjabi on Rhea Chakraborty’s chat with Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘What’s she trying to prove? Siblings fight’

Television actor Kamya Punjabi has shared her take on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Kamya believes his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was using his credit cards.

Read full story here

After expressing concerns for career, Amitabh Bachchan gets job offer from fan, says ‘my job is now insured’

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, who recently expressed concerns for his career, has received a mock job offer from one of his fans. The actor shared the message on his blog. He’d previously noted that under the Maharashtra government’s now amended shooting guidelines in a post-pandemic world, he would not be allowed to work, as he is a senior citizen.

Read full story here

Vidya Balan says people thought she was ‘mad’ when she signed The Dirty Picture, reveals her parents’ reaction

Actor Vidya Balan revealed that when she signed Milan Luthria’s The Dirty Picture, people thought she was ‘mad’ and told her she could not be ‘doing things like these’ as she had a girl-next-door image. However, her parents asked her to follow her intuition.

Read full story here

