Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput’s family demands public apology from Sanjay Raut, threaten legal action

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family demands public apology from Sanjay Raut, threaten legal action

Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin, Neeraj Singh Bablu, and uncle RC Singh, have expressed their disappointment at recent comments made by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 15:48 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family is disturbed by recent comments made by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, and is considering taking legal action. Raut, who is the associate editor of party’s editorial mouthpiece Saamana, said in an article that the Bollywood actor was not on good terms with his father KK Singh.

Sushant’s cousin, BJP MLA Neeraj Singh Bablu has said that the family expects a public apology from Raut, DNA reports. He called the allegations ‘completely false’. His statement read, “Sanjay Raut has to apologize for his statement in which he has said that Sushant Singh’s father KK Singh had done two marriages. This news is completely false. If Sanjay Raut does not publicly apologize, Sushant Singh’s family will take legal action against him.”

Meanwhile, Sushant’s uncle, RC Singh, told Navbharat Times, “Sanjay Raut has given a wrong statement at the behest of Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray. Sanjay Raut is trying to tarnish his image by saying such a thing. It is not a good thing to spoil someone’s image by saying such a thing.”

Raut in an article, suggesting that Sushant was displeased with his father’s second marriage, had said, “It is true, how many times did Sushant go to Patna to meet his father? I have sympathy for his father but there are many things that will come to surface.”



Also read: Kamya Punjabi on Rhea Chakraborty’s chat with Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘What’s she trying to prove? Siblings fight’

Sushant died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34. After a turf war broke out between the Mumbai and Bihar Police over the investigation into his death, the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Donors pledge 253 million euros in emergency aid for Lebanon after blast
Aug 10, 2020 16:33 IST
Weather dismissed as factor in deadly Air India crash
Aug 10, 2020 16:32 IST
Hansal Mehta confirms directing web series on gangster Vikas Dubey’s life
Aug 10, 2020 16:29 IST
Sangakkara names his favourite batsmen, both are from West Indies
Aug 10, 2020 16:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.