Sushant Singh Rajput’s family issues 9-page letter: ‘You are not done killing Sushant, now you want to malign his memory too’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family has issued a 9-page letter on the probe into the actor’s death as well as an alleged slander campaign against them. The letter comes after an editorial written by Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut in the party’s mouthpiece Saamna, where he questioned the relationship between the actor and his family.

The family began the statement with a couplet from Firaq Jalalpuri, which read, ‘Tu idhar udhar ki na baat kar ye bata ki qafila kyun luta mujhe rahzanon se gila nahin teri rahbari ka sawal hai’. Talking about Sushant and his sisters, the letter said, “The first daughter had magic, someone came and took her away to a foreign country. The second one played for national cricket team while the third one did a study on the law. The fourth daughter did a diploma in fashion designing. The fifth one was Sushant, who was ‘mannat’ of his mother. Whole life the family did not take anything from anyone, neither harmed anyone.”

Talking about the untimely death of Sushant’s mother and his rise in the film industry, the letter said, “People only dream about what happened in the last 8-10 years”.

The letter also took swipe at the so-called relatives who have been giving statements to the media claiming they were close to the actor. While actor Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant’s girlfriend, has not been named in the letter, it said Sushant was ‘brutally murdered’ and that ‘crooks trapped’ him. It also questioned how expensive lawyers are being hired in the case, wondering if they will ‘murder’ justice.

The family said they were not even given the time to mourn as there were attempts to brand their son as a ‘mental patient’ and photos of his body were exhibited all over. Calling the investigation by Mumbai Police ‘only for optics’ where they tried to implicate a ‘few rich privileged people’, the statement also questioned why no steps were taken when the family approached the cops to take preventive action. The family said that the four sisters and the father is now being ‘threatened’ and there is a campaign on to slander the family and malign the memory of the actor.