Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer says new pics suggest ‘death by strangulation’, Shweta Singh Kirti slams Rhea Chakraborty’s claim on family

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Shweta Singh Kirti lashed out at Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for saying that the actor’s relationship with his family was strained, while Sushant’s family lawyer said new pictures of the actor’s body suggest ‘death by strangulation’.

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 13:37 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Shweta Singh Kirti lashed out at Rhea Chakraborty on her claim that Sushant’s relationship with his family was strained. Sushant’s family lawyer said that new pictures of the actor’s body hint that the actor was strangulated.

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer says ‘morphed photos’ of actor were circulated online, new pictures suggest ‘death by strangulation’

Vikas Singh, the lawyer hired by Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, has said that the pictures of the actor’s body taken by the late actor’s sister Meetu Singh and submitted to CBI, differ from the ones that were taken by an unidentified person and subsequently shared on social media.

Read more here

Rhea Chakraborty says Sushant Singh Rajput texted her on June 9 a day after she left, she blocked him later

In an interview, actor Rhea Chakraborty spoke about what led to her leaving Sushant Singh Rajput’s home on June 8 and how he texted her a day later. She said she blocked him later.

Read more here



Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister slams Rhea Chakraborty for saying actor’s relationship with family was strained: ‘Dare anyone ever doubt it for a moment’



Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has rubbished all claims made by Rhea Chakraborty that the actor’s relationship with father and his sisters was strained.



Read more here

Aashram review: Bobby Deol’s show has a bark that’s worse than its bite

Prakash Jha’s web series Aashram, starring Bobby Deol, lacks the courage of its convictions, and fails to live up to the potential of its premise.

Read more here

Kangana Ranaut reacts to claim that Sushant Singh Rajput had a fear of flying: ‘Who came up with this tacky script?’

Actor Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Rhea Chakraborty’s interview and her claims that Sushant Singh Rajput was suffering from depression and had a fear of flying.

Read more here

