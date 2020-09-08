Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer says Rhea Chakraborty runs to Bandra police station for ‘petty issues’, her lawyer responds

Vikas Singh, the lawyer representing Sushant Singh Rajput’s family in their case against Rhea Chakraborty, claimed that she seems to consider the Bandra police station her ‘second home’ as she ‘runs to the police station over all kinds of petty issues’. His statement comes after Rhea filed a case against Sushant’s sister, Priyanka Singh, at the Bandra police station on Monday.

“Bandra Police Station seems to be Rhea Chakraborty’s second home as she runs to the police station over all kinds of petty issues,” the senior advocate told ANI.

Rhea’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, responded to these claims and told ANI, “Illegal, fabricated prescription and administering scheduled drugs without following the law- these facts have come to light now. The bogus prescription was received within Bandra police station limits. Hence, the FIR.”

On Monday, Rhea filed a case against Priyanka and others for acquiring a ‘bogus and unlawful prescription’ for Sushant on June 8, so that he could get access to anxiety medication. An FIR was registered by the Bandra police station and then transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further investigation.

Vikas Singh told ANI on Monday that Rhea’s complaint was ‘an effort to keep jurisdiction of Mumbai Police in this matter’. “If Bandra Police accepts the complaint, it’ll be a violation of the order of the Supreme Court and hence a contempt of the court. If Bandra Police proceeds with it, we will take the matter to Supreme Court under contempt of court,” he said, referring to a Supreme Court verdict last month, which ruled in favour of a CBI probe. The court said that a ‘fair, competent and impartial investigation is the need of the hour’.

Sushant died on June 14. While the Mumbai Police ruled it as a suicide, his family said that he had no history of mental illness. They have accused Rhea of abetment to suicide, drugging him and misappropriating his finances.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

