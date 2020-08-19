Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput’s family on SC verdict: ‘We love our country more than ever’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family on SC verdict: ‘We love our country more than ever’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family has shared a statement after the Supreme Court’s judgement in his case.

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 15:52 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death will be investigated by the CBI.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family have released a statement on the Supreme Court’s verdict in the case on Wednesday. Holding that the FIR registered in Bihar’s Patna over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput was legitimate, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the CBI to investigate the case.

The actor’s family thanked Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and said they ‘loved our country more than ever’. Here’s their statement:

From Sushant’s family 3.30pm, 19 August 2020

We. Sushant’s family. Thank our friends. Well-wishers. Media and millions of fans worldwide for their love for Sushant and support for us.

We are particularly thankful to Shri Nitish Kumar, Hon’ble Chief Minister. Bihar for setting the wheel of justice in motion.

Now that the country’s premier investigating agency has taken over, we believe that all those involved in the dastardly crime will be brought to justice.

We believe that public trust in institutions is important. Today’s development has reaffirmed our faith in India as a robust democracy.

We love our country more than ever.

Also read: Abhay Deol slams his movie Raanjhanaa for its ‘regressive message‘: ‘History will not look kindly at this film’

The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy also said that the Bihar Government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI. The apex court also asked Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. The state of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order, Justice Roy said.

The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor’s death after the Centre accepted Bihar Government’s recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.



Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

NEP 2020: Yogi govt forms task force to formulate action plan for implementation
Aug 19, 2020 16:07 IST
World Photography Day: Delhi-NCR lensmen turn to the ordinary amid Covid-19
Aug 19, 2020 16:04 IST
For Shivani Singh, blogging is passion but travelling is much more
Aug 19, 2020 16:01 IST
Tamil Nadu CM to decide on re-opening of schools, says Minister
Aug 19, 2020 15:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.