Sushant Singh Rajput’s family sends legal notice to Sanjay Raut, demands public apology within 48 hours: report

Sanjay Raut had claimed in an article that Sushant Singh Rajput had a strained relationship with his father.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin, BJP MLA Neeraj Singh Bablu, has sent a legal notice to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. Times Now reports that in his notice, Bablu has demanded a public apology from Raut within 48 hours, failing which legal action will be taken against him.

Recently, Raut made some unsavoury comments about Sushant’s family in the party’s newspaper Saamana, of which he is the executive editor. Raut claimed that Sushant had a strained relationship with his father KK Singh, over the latter’s second marriage. The family has called these comments defamatory and denied the news of Singh remarrying after the death of Sushant’s mother.

Earlier this week, Bablu slammed Raut’s allegations and told mediapersons in Patna, “How can you make such a comment in such a sensitive case without knowing the facts? If need be, I will file a defamation case.”

Sushant’s uncle, RC Singh, had told Navbharat Times, “Sanjay Raut has given a wrong statement at the behest of Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray. Sanjay Raut is trying to tarnish his image by saying such a thing. It is not a good thing to spoil someone’s image by saying such a thing.”

“It is true, how many times did Sushant go to Patna to meet his father? I have sympathy for his father but there are many things that will come to surface,” Raut had written in Saamana.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14. The case was being investigated by the Mumbai Police but the Bihar Police launched a separate probe after Singh filed an FIR against Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and others in Patna, alleging abetment to suicide. After a turf war between the two police forces, the probe has now been taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

