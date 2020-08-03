Sushant Singh Rajput’s family shares WhatsApp chats with Mumbai Police, had informed that Rhea Chakraborty’s family ‘kept him at a resort for 3 months’

Hours after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father released a video statement saying that he had informed Bandra Police that the actor’s life was danger, his family has released screengrabs of the WhatsApp messages they sent to the Mumbai Police in February, raising their concerns about the actor’s well-being and claiming that his life might be in danger. In the messages, it was alleged that Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had taken him to a farm, and isolated him from his family.

According to India Today, Sushant’s brother-in-law OP Singh sent messages to DCP of Zone 9. A message sent on February 19 mentions that “wife keeps worrying about his well-being.”

More messages were sent to the police officer on February 25 to, which the official had replied, “Noted sir.” One of the messages by the sender read, “Rhea’s father is a retired doctor. Just after couple of days of association, she moved in at Sushant’s place. On the pretext of curing him of depression, she and her family took him to a resort near airport and kept him there for three months together. Since then, they are managing him and his business affairs. He is downhill since then.”

More chats hint at how the family was worried that Sushant may be in danger and had told the official, “Budha, his DCE classmate who stays with him. He’ll get you the background. The idea is that he should not be hurt for being all by himself there.”

It further read, “When the matter went out of hand, Sushant called up my wife to be rescued. He stayed with us ⅔ days. went back fine citing his shooting commitments. He is downhill again with reports of Rhea firing all Sushant’s loyal team members and putting her own stooges.”

His third sister, a Delhi-based lawyer, who used to be with him and visit him frequently is panicky that he has surrendered to a manipulative group of people and his life is at risk.”

In a video message shared on Monday, Sushant’s father KK Singh alleged that Rhea is on the loose and Patna Police should be provided with help. “On February 25, I informed Bandra Police that the life of my son Sushant is in danger. He died on June 14 and I asked them to act against people named in my Feb 25 complaint. No action has been taken even 40 days after his death. So, I filed FIR in Patna. Patna Police swung into action. But the accused is running away(on the loose). Patna Police should be given help. I thank Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his colleague Sanjay Jha who gave support to the truth in this hour of grief,” he said.

The Mumbai Police said in a statement in this regard, “Regarding Sh Sushant Singh Rajput Accidental Death case has been registered vide A.D.No 43/2020 u/s 174 CrPC on 14th June, 2020. The matter is being investigated by Bandra Police Station Mumbai. Today, Sh KK Singh, Father of late Sh Sushant Singh Rajput has released a statement saying that the family had made a written complaint to Bandra Police on 25th February It must be clarified that no such written complaint has been addressed to Bandra Police Station on that date. However, one Shri. OP Singh IPS the brother in law of late Sushant Singh Rajput, had sent some whatsapp messages to the then DCP Zone 9 regarding this matter. The then DCP Zone 9 had called Sh OP Singh and requested him that a written complaint is mandatory for any enquiry or action. However, Mr Singh wanted this to be resolved informally, to which the then DCP Zone 9 clearly told him that it was not possible .- Shahaji Umap, DCP Operations.”

