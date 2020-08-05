Sushant Singh Rajput’s family wanted us to take Rhea Chakraborty into custody, slap her: Mumbai cop

A Mumbai cop who was contacted by a relative of Sushant Singh Rajput’s has said that he was told to ‘slap’ the actor’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, after his family alleged that she was alienating him from his family and misappropriating his funds. The cop told Mid-Day that Sushant’s family has been trying to ‘mislead’ the public by releasing WhatsApp conversations.

“He [the relative] wanted us to slap actor Rhea Chakraborty and keep her in custody without a formal complaint,” Zone 9 Deputy Commissioner of Police Paramjit Singh Dahiya said. In the messages, released by Sushant’s family, the actor’s brother-in-law OP Singh expressed concerns about the his well-being. The family is saying that they had informed the police about these concerns in February, but the police had not taken action. The police has said that the family wanted the matter to be resolved informally, without an official complaint.

“In February, he sent me WhatsApp messages, asking me to call Rhea to the police station and slap her. Rhea and Sushant were in a live-in relationship then. They wanted us to take her and someone named Miranda in custody. I told him we need a written complaint to take any action, but he didn’t file one.” Dahiya continued. “I can’t call the actor and slap her. This is against the law and O P Singh should know this... I had asked O P Singh several times to file a formal complaint, but he never did. Why is the senior IPS officer bringing up the matter after 45 days and spreading the wrong message that we didn’t act?”

In the messages, OP Singh had expressed concerns that Sushant might be in danger because Rhea had taken him to a farmhouse, away from his family. “When the matter went out of hand, Sushant called up my wife to be rescued. He stayed with us 2-3 days. went back fine citing his shooting commitments. He is downhill again with reports of Rhea firing all Sushant’s loyal team members and putting her own stooges. His third sister, a Delhi-based lawyer, who used to be with him and visit him frequently is panicky that he has surrendered to a manipulative group of people and his life is at risk,” one of the messages read.

In a video message shared on Monday, Sushant’s father KK Singh said, “On February 25, I informed Bandra Police that the life of my son Sushant is in danger. He died on June 14 and I asked them to act against people named in my Feb 25 complaint. No action has been taken even 40 days after his death. So, I filed FIR in Patna. Patna Police swung into action. But the accused is running away(on the loose). Patna Police should be given help. I thank Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his colleague Sanjay Jha who gave support to the truth in this hour of grief.”

The Mumbai Police said in a statement in this regard, “Today KK Singh, father of late Sushant Singh Rajput has released a statement saying that the family had made a written complaint to Bandra Police on 25th February It must be clarified that no such written complaint has been addressed to Bandra Police Station on that date. However, one OP Singh IPS, the brother in law of late Sushant Singh Rajput, had sent some WhatsApp messages to the then DCP Zone 9 regarding this matter. The then DCP Zone 9 had called OP Singh and requested him that a written complaint is mandatory for any enquiry or action. However, Singh wanted this to be resolved informally to which the then DCP Zone 9 clearly told him that it was not possible.”

