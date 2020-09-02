Sushant Singh Rajput’s family was ‘forced to sign a statement written in Marathi’ by Mumbai Police, says lawyer Vikas Singh

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, which was initially investigated by the Mumbai Police, is now being probed by the CBI.

Vikas Singh, the lawyer hired by Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh, said that the late actor’s family was ‘forced’ by the Mumbai Police to sign statements written in Marathi. He added that they had ‘no clue of what was being written’.

In a press conference on Wednesday evening, the senior advocate said, “The family has never given any statement of Sushant dying by suicide. These statements were recorded by the Mumbai Police in Marathi. The family also objected, ‘Please don’t write in Marathi if you want us to sign.’ They were forced to sign a statement written in Marathi. They had no clue of what was being written.”

According to him, the statement has not been shared with the family. “We have not been supplied that statement. We don’t know what was recorded by the Mumbai Police, we know what we said,” he said.

On being asked if the statement was read out to Sushant’s family in Hindi before their signatures were taken, the lawyer said, “It was just written in Marathi, that’s it. There was nothing read out to anybody. Even if you read out in Marathi… If I write something in a language you don’t know and I then read out whatever I want you to hear… If I don’t know Marathi, how will I check if what you are telling me is what is written. It’s simple logic!”

Sushant’s death on June 14 was initially investigated by the Mumbai Police. On July 25, his father filed an FIR in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty, accusing her of abetment to suicide. After a turf war between the police forces of Maharashtra and Bihar, the case is now being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

When asked if Sushant’s family suspects foul play in the case, the lawyer said, “After the events that have unfolded after the registration of the FIR, the family has doubts that it could be murder as well. But we are leaving it to the investigation. We hope that the CBI will get to the bottom of this.”

As the CBI continues its probe, a parallel investigation is being run by the Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau, who are looking into the money laundering and drugs angles, respectively.

