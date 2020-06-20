Sushant Singh Rajput’s fan ends life in Visakhapatnam: report

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s shocking death has sent ripples far and wide. A fan of the actor reportedly died by suicide in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

A report in Mumbai Mirror says that a 21-year-old woman, who is a teacher in a private school in the city, was unable to come to terms with the actor’s death. Ever since his death, she kept watching his videos and reportedly slipped into depression. As per her family members, she hung herself from the ceiling fan in her room on Wednesday.

T Mohan Rao, Harbour division assistant police commissioner, was quoted in the report as saying: “The woman kept watching videos of the actor and got into depression. Later, she was found hanging from the ceiling.”

The news comes a day after a15-year-old girl died by suicide in Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, on Wednesday. She was reportedly depressed over Sushant’s death. Dependra Pathak, Director General of Police, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, was quoted in a News18 report as saying, “Yes, it’s true that a girl aged 15 years old hanged herself after she went into depression over the actor’s suicide. I would like to urge all the youngsters to look forward in life to achieve their goals in nation building rather than taking such extreme steps. I would also like to urge all the parents to speak to their children, if they notice any symptoms of depression in them.”

Also read: ‘Only you could have saved Sushant Singh Rajput’: Actor’s friend Sandip Ssingh tells Ankita Lokhande in heartfelt note

Sushant was found dead by his domestic staff at his Mumbai home on Sunday, June 14. As of Friday, Bandra police have recorded the statements of over 13 people, including Sushant’s family members and close friends like actor Rhea Chakraborty and casting director Mukesh Chhabra, an official said.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

(With PTI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more