Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans call for boycott of Ranveer Singh’s new Bingo ad. Brand issues clarification

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s love for physics is well known and some of his fans are irked by a new ad featuring actor Ranveer Singh, which they found derogatory. In the ad, which is for a fried snack brand, Ranveer deals with nosy elders by spouting off complex physics terms in a gibberish sentence. Sushant’s fans saw it as ‘mocking’ their idol.

The video shows Ranveer accosted by inquisitive elders at a party, who ask him, “Beta, aage ka kya plan hai (what is your plan for the future)?” Fed up with the questions, he devises a method to put an end to it once and for all. “Paradoxical photons of atrangi algorithm ko E = mc2 mein laga kar interstellar Mitra Mandal conference ke aliens ki feelings match karne ka plan hai,” he replies, leaving them in stunned silence.

“What a shameful person you are @RanveerOfficial. never heard anyone from bw discuss science except Sushant you guys have left no stone unturned in mocking him. at least have some respect for his soul! #BoycottBingo,” one angry fan wrote on Twitter.

“SSR ka mazak kaise udaaya (how could you make fun of SSR) @RanveerOfficial?? How dare you!? Shame on you joker! You deserve all the hatred of this world. #BoycottBingo,” another wrote.

“#BoycottBingo: @BingoSnacks Takedown that New Bingo Ad with Mr Cartoon - Ranvir Ching ! It Indirectly Points to Our Sushant Singh Rajput. If you’ll not take it down & will not remove Mr Ranvir Cartoon Ching ,You’ll have to face Further Consequences from the public by boycotting,” a third wrote.

However, some felt that the hate was misplaced. “Kya dimaag bech ke aaye hai bhaii (Have you sold your brains?). I’m sorry but not everything is about Sushant!!!!,” a Twitter user wrote.

“Once more only Sush have been knowledge of Science and all other are fools he has copyright ???! We all know all these terms we studied in schools so what’s wrong stop being stupid,” another wrote.

Meanwhile, Bingo has issued a clarification amid the controversy. According to DNA, an official statement released by the brand claimed that the ad was shot last year, much before Sushant’s death in June.

“A completely false, erroneous and mischievous message is being posted/circulated alleging that an advertisement of Bingo! is making fun of a late Bollywood celebrity. Such kind of erroneous messages are knowingly spreading falsehoods. We request you to not fall prey to such mischievous posts. The recent Bingo! advertisement was shot more than a year ago in October 2019. It is being aired this year because of delay in the launch of Bingo! Mad Angles Cheese Nachos and Bingo! Mad Angles Pizza due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” the statement said.

