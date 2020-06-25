Sushant Singh Rajput’s father confirms actor was looking to get married early 2021, says he didn’t know about Rhea Chakraborty

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, KK Singh, has spoken about his son’s death, and confirmed that Sushant was looking to settle down in 2021. Sushant died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34. He was suffering from depression.

Sushant’s father told Tadka Bollywood that the actor used to be very open with his feeling when he was younger, but became more reclusive in recent years. “Pehle toh sab bolta tha par last me kya hua, usne bataya nahi (He used to be frank before, but didn’t speak much about what he was going through towards the end),” his father said.

About Sushant’s ex-girlfriend, actor Ankita Lokhande, Sushant’s father said that not only did she visit them in Mumbai, but also in Patna. Sushant and Ankita met on the sets of their TV show Pavitra Rishta, and dated for six years. She was spotted visiting Sushant’s Mumbai home after his passing. She was the only girl in Sushant’s life that his father knew of, and he wasn’t aware of Rhea Chakraborty. He also said that he met Kriti Sanon, who praised Sushant immensely at the funeral.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari pays a visit to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father Krishna Kumar Singh at their family residence in Patna, Bihar. ( Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times )

Sushant’s father said that he’d spoken with the actor about his marriage plans. “Iss par baat hui thi, usne bola tha ki corona me toh nahi, fir uske baad ek film aa rahi hai, wo karlenge, uske baad February-March mein dekhte hai karenge. Yehi last baat hui thi uske sath meri (We had spoken about it earlier. He had told me that he won’t get married during corona but after his upcoming film releases, he will think about planning a wedding around February-March. This was the last conversation we had about his marriage).”

While Sushant’s father didn’t reveal the identity of the girl he wanted to marry, he said, “We told him he should get married to a girl of his choice as he has to spend his life with her.”

On Sunday, Sushant’s family held a prayer meet for him in Patna. It was attended by Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh and Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari, among others.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

