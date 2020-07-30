Sushant Singh Rajput’s father files caveat in SC on Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to transfer probe

The family of Sushant Singh Rajput on Thursday filed a caveat in the Supreme Court on Rhea Chakraborty’s petition seeking transfer of the investigation in the actor’s death case to Mumbai Police. A caveat is a legal process, in which the party, which had filed it before the concerned court, shall have to be heard definitely before the court concerned will pass any order in future.

‘Let nothing to be done in the above mentioned matter without prior notice to the undersigned,’ said the caveat, filed by Rajput’s father KK Singh in the apex court.

This comes a day after actor Rhea Chakraborty moved a petition in the top court seeking directions to transfer the investigation in the FIR filed by Rajput’s family in Bihar to Mumbai Police.An FIR had been registered against Chakraborty by Rajput’s father at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna under various sections, including abetment to suicide. Earlier, Chakraborty had demanded a CBI probe in the case.

In another development, the Supreme Court today refused to hear a petition filed by one Alka Priya seeking to transfer the case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14.According to the Maharashtra police, statements of 41 people, including filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded in the investigation so far.

