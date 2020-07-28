Sections
Sushant Singh Rajput’s father files FIR against Rhea Chakraborty for abetment to suicide, theft, cheating: Patna Police

Sanjay Singh, Inspector General of Patna Central Zone, said that Sushant Singh Rajput’s father has filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 20:20 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sushant Singh Rajput with Rhea Chakraborty.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, KK Singh, has filed an FIR with the Patna Police, against the late actor’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty. Sanjay Singh, Inspector General of Patna Central Zone, told ANI that the FIR was registered under various sections, including abetment of suicide.

“A four-member team has been sent to Mumbai. The team will collect case diary and other important documents from Mumbai Police,” Singh added. The case has been lodged under various sections of IPC including 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 306 (abetment of suicide),” PTI reports.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14. The Mumbai Police are investigating the case and have already recorded Rhea’s statement last month. Her brother, Showik Chakraborty, was also interrogated by the police in connection with the case. At least 40 people have been questioned so far, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra and Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti reveals why family has not demanded CBI probe



Rhea has been at the receiving end of trolling and abuse ever since Sushant died. Earlier this month, she took to Instagram to share a screenshot of a rape and death threat. “I was called a gold digger...I kept quiet. I was called a murderer ....I kept quiet. I was slut shamed ....I kept quiet. But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will get me RAPED and MURDERED if I don’t commit suicide @mannu_raaut ?” she wrote, urging the cyber crime cell to look into the matter and take action against the user.



Meanwhile, Rhea has also requested the home ministry to transfer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation. “Respected @amitshahofficial sir , I’m sushant Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise . I have complete faith in the government , however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter . I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step. Yours sincerely, Rhea Chakraborty,” she wrote on Instagram.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

