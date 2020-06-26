Sushant Singh Rajput’s father: ‘My son was a special soul, achieved so much in 34 years’

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh remembered the actor as a ‘special soul and a self-made man’ in an interview. The actor, who delivered memorable performances in films such as MS Dhoni biopic and Chhichhore, died at the age of 34 on June 14.

Asked about how Sushant decided to pursue TV and films, his father said, “He left for Mumbai without telling me. He spoke to his eldest sister Neetu and left to follow his dreams. He was afraid that I might ask him to complete his studies. He got work in a serial soon after.”

He spoke how Sushant wanted to achieve everything based on merit. “My son was a self-made man. He said I would get ahead based on merit. What happened in the end, I don’t know,” he said.

RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav and Jagdanand Singh meet with the family members of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput at the latter’s family residence in Patna, Bihar, India on Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

He said his daughters spoke to him about how passionate Sushant was about acting. “My daughters told me to let him pursue his dreams. He had a passion for this. Sushant was sincere but never rigid. Wo duniyadari se dur tha, apne vyaktitav ka pakka tha. Whenever he was afraid I would not give him permission, he would speak to his eldest sister.” His father went on to add that he never pressurised Sushant or curtailed his freedom in any way.

He said he himself preferred a simple life away from Mumbai and films. “Sushant came home after he got Pavitra Rishta. I was very happy,” he said.

Calling the actor a ‘special soul’ he said, “He was born after so many prayers. Mannat se jo manga jaata hai, wo aisa hi hota hai. Wo vishesh aatma tha. He achieved so much in just a few years, he was a special soul. People cannot achieve so much in a lifetime.”

Sushant Singh Rajput died at his residence in Mumbai. His detailed post-mortem report has confirmed that he died by “asphyxia due to hanging.” The report was analysed by a team of five doctors. Police are now awaiting the viscera report. So far, statements of 23 people have been recorded by Mumbai Police.