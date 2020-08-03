Sushant Singh Rajput’s father releases video appeal: ‘Alerted Mumbai Police in February my son’s life in danger’

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, KK Singh, has released a video statement saying that he had alerted the Mumbai Police on February 25 that his son’s life was in danger. In a self-made video, Singh was quoted as saying by ANI, “On Feb 25, I informed Bandra Police that he’s in danger. He died on June 14 & I asked them to act against people named in my Feb 25 complaint. No action taken even 40 days after his death. So I filed FIR in Patna.”

Earlier, the lawyer representing Sushant’s father, Vikas Singh, said during a TV interview that the family told Bandra Police about their concern that the actor was surrounded by people ‘they didn’t trust’. “What has been most distressful for the family is that what was Mumbai Police doing all this while? The family has been saying as early as 24 February 2020, when Sushant was still alive that he was surrounded by people whom they don’t trust and there could be some danger to him. And then when he died, the family says that please look into the people who were controlling him. No investigation against Rhea was started, she was given a clean chit,” Vikas Singh said.

However, while briefing the media on Monday, Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh said the family didn’t raise any suspicion when the city police recorded their statements on June 16. “At that moment, they didn’t raise any suspicion neither they complained about any lapse in our investigation,” Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Also read: ‘Sushant Singh Rajput had bipolar disorder, was taking medicines for it’: Mumbai Police Commissioner

Sushant’s father has lodged an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family members and Patna Police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including abetment to suicide, last week. A four-member special investigation team from Patna Police has also started a parallel investigation into the actor’s death.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more