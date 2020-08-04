Sushant Singh Rajput’s father requests Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to order CBI probe

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, KK Singh, has requested Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar to order a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry in his death case. Currently, the Mumbai Police and Bihar Police are conducting two separate investigations into the actor’s death.

News agency ANI tweeted, “#SushantSinghRajput’s father KK Singh speaks to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, requests him to order CBI investigation into the actor’s death case.”

Singh has expressed his lack of faith in the probe being conducted by the Mumbai Police and filed an FIR against Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in Patna last month. In a self-made video released on Monday, he said, “On Feb 25, I informed Bandra Police that he’s in danger. He died on June 14 & I asked them to act against people named in my Feb 25 complaint. No action taken even 40 days after his death. So I filed an FIR in Patna.” A four-member team from Patna Police have, meanwhile recorded statements of 10 people. The team’s presence in Mumbai has led to a turf war.

However, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh said in a media briefing on Monday that Sushant’s family members - his father, sister and brother-in-law - did not complain of any lapse when their statements were recorded on June 16. The commissioner said that “they didn’t raise any suspicion neither they complained about any lapse in our investigation”.

The Mumbai Police have recorded the statements of 56 people so far, including Sushant’s friends, girlfriend, family members and professional contacts. They have said that every possible angle is being probed, including professional rivalry, financial transactions and health.

Earlier, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti said that the family was not pressing for a CBI inquiry because they were waiting for the Mumbai Police to finish their investigation and present their findings. However, she later wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, “Dear Sir, somehow my heart says you stand by the truth. We are from a very simple family. My brother had no Godfather when he was in Bollywood nor do we have anyone right now. My request to you is to immediately look into this case and make sure that everything is handled in a sanitised way and no evidence is tampered with. Expecting justice to prevail.”

