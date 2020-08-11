Sushant Singh Rajput’s father to SC: ‘I have no one to light my funeral pyre’

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh told the Supreme Court on Tuesday’s hearing that he no longer has anyone to ‘light his funeral pyre’. Singh was represented by his lawyer Vikas Singh who recited his comment to the bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy.

“I am from Patna and without my son I have no one to light my funeral pyre,” Vikas Singh said, quoting KK Singh. “No one has seen my son hanging. When my daughter reached, Sushant was lying on the bed. This needs investigation,” Sushant’s father added.

On the question of filing an FIR against Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty 38 days after the actor’s death, Vikas Singh said, “As soon as mourning is over, he (KK Singh) registered the FIR in Patna.”

Vikas Singh conveyed more doubt on the representation of Sushant’s death. “Father and sister of Sushant Singh Rajput were alienated. Father repeatedly wanted to talk to Sushant but Rhea did not reply. She had already distanced the sister. Look at the mark on his neck its a belt mark not a rope! If he was murdered it needs to be investigated,” he told the bench.

Rhea had filed a petition with the Supreme Court, seeking the transfer of the FIR against her in Patna to Mumbai. Her lawyer Shyam Divan said there appears to be considerable amount of state interference and influence and therefore an apprehension of bias. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Maharashtra government, told the bench that he is opposing the jurisdiction of Bihar in investigating the case.

The Supreme Court has reserved the verdict on Rhea Chakraborty vs Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The next hearing of Rhea’s plea will be on Thursday, August 13.

Rajput, 34, was found dead at his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then Mumbai Police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles.

