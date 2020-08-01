Sushant Singh Rajput’s favourite line was ‘goosebumps aa rahe hai’, would say it 5 times a day: Amit Sadh

If one were to use one adjective for Kai Po Che, it would be real. Three youngsters, each perhaps standing for key aspects of India – the capitalist, the political and its very heart, its multi-religious identity. The face of these complex ideas were three youngsters – Sushant Singh Rajput, Amit Sadh and Rajkummar Rao.

Sushant represented the heart and the electric chemistry between the three leads made the film a landmark. Many remembered it as the actor died on June 14, leaving millions of his fans heartbroken. Amit, his friend and co-star only has his happy memories of Sushant.

He remembered Sushant’s favourite line, ‘goosebumps aa rahe hai (I am getting goosebumps)’ with fondness. “When you say Sushant I get goosebumps on my body and when I get goosebumps, I think of Sushant. It was his favourite line, he would say it five times a day. Anything he liked, if his shot was good or if he liked a script, he would say that. Now, every time I get goosebumps, like now, I think of him. That is all I want to say about him at this point”.

Sushant made his Bollywood debut with the 2013 film directed by Abhishek Kapoor, based on a book by Chetan Bhagat. Amit remembers how despite the critical and box office success of the film, he didn’t get any film for 6-8 months. “Even after Kai Po Che people would not pay me and say ‘we are launching you’. I just got so tired of being launched. After a while I started joking that I am such a bad actor that I have to be constantly launched. I didn’t get any good roles despite giving good auditions as they told me they had to launch someone else. Today I say it in humour, some fun and sarcasm. I used to be a little down but got some work, but it was only one film at a time.”