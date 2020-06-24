Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput’s final post-mortem report submitted, ‘asphyxia due to hanging’ is cause of death, no foul play involved

Sushant Singh Rajput’s final post-mortem report submitted, ‘asphyxia due to hanging’ is cause of death, no foul play involved

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s final post-mortem report cites ‘asphyxia due to hanging’ as cause of death, no foul play involved.

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 22:14 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14.

The Mumbai police has received the final post-mortem report in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case. The cause of death has been identified as ‘asphyxia due to hanging’.

According to India Today, the provision post-mortem report was given by three doctors, but five doctors signed off the final report. The actor’s viscera has been preserved and sent for chemical analysis.

No foul play was involved in the actor’s death. “There were no struggle marks or external injuries on Sushant Singh Rajput’s body. His nails were clean,” the report noted, stating that it was ‘a clear case of suicide’.

The actor was found hanging at his Bandra apartment on June 14. He was 34, and suffering from depression. Twenty-three persons have been questioned in connection to the case, including Sushant’s father and sisters, his CA; Siddharth Pithani, his friend and creative content manager; Keshav, the cook; Mohd Shaikh, the locksmith; Shakeel Hussain, the brother of locksmith; Uday Singh Gauri, business manager; Radhika Nihalani, PR manager; Kushal Zaveri, the director of Sushant’s first serial who later became his manager; Rhea Chakraborty, Mukesh Chhabra, and others.



Also read: The real reason Sushant Singh Rajput was forced to drop out of Half Girlfriend, replaced by Arjun Kapoor

The police noted that Sushant’s dog is alive, and that news websites that reported on alternate theories about his death could be questioned about their sources.

