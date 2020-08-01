Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput’s former cook says he didn’t see actor visit a doctor: ‘I was told it was Rhea Chakraborty who sacked me’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s former cook says he didn’t see actor visit a doctor: ‘I was told it was Rhea Chakraborty who sacked me’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s former cook has spoken to the media about the late actor and his health and Rhea Chakraborty.

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 21:25 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty were in a relationship.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case is getting murkier by the day. Now, a former cook of the late actor has spoken to Times Now about him, his health and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

The cook, named Ashok, told the news channel that he never saw Sushant visit a doctor or take medicines. He said that he left for his home in September 2019 but when he returned in October, he was told he has been sacked. Ashok said the person he was talking to let him know that it was Rhea who had sacked him.

Talking about his health, Ashok said Sushant was fine but started falling sick after his Europe trip with Rhea. He said at first they were told it was dengue but later realised it was depression. “Never saw her (Rhea) taking control of him until the Europe trip post which Sushant starting falling sick. In the early stages we were told it’s dengue but now am coming to know that he was down with depression,” he said.

On Saturday, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Saturday penned down a note, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the entire case. Seeking justice for her late brother, Shweta has been sharing a lot of updates on her social media handles.



After her father levelled serious allegations against actor Rhea, she had written, “If truth doesn’t matter, nothing ever will. #justiceforsushantsinghrajput” Earlier today, Shweta penned a note tagging Prime Minister Modi which reads, “Dear sir, somehow my heart says that you stand with and for the truth. We are from a very simple family. My brother had no godfather when he was in Bollywood nor do we have anyone right now. My request to you is to immediately look into this case and make sure that everything is handled in sanitised way and no evidence are tampered with. Expecting justice to prevail.”

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth gave information to his family against Rhea Chakraborty, did volte-face later: lawyer

“I am sister of Sushant Singh Rajput and I request an urgent scan of the whole case. We believe in India’s judicial system and expect justice at any cost. @narendramodi @PMOIndia #JusticeForSushant #SatyamevaJayate”, she further added.

Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14. According to the Maharashtra police, statements of 41 people, including filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded in the investigation so far.

