Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Kushal Zaveri takes dig at Sanjana Sanghi’s silence: ‘I guess she’s busy’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Pavitra Rishta director Kushal Zaveri has, for the second time, targeted the actor’s Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi. In a new Instagram post, Kushal has once again commented on what Sanjana chooses to speak about in the media.

He wrote, “Was expecting a reply from Sanjana Sanghi as she was quick in replying to Kangana, I guess she is busy…” Kushal also wrote that Sushant had re-written lines in Dil Bechara, with director Mukesh Chhabra’s approval. “Let me tell you something about the film… Sushant re-wrote the dialogues of most of the scenes which includes him in the film… Of course with the approval of the director,” Kushal wrote.

In an earlier post, Kushal had written that Sushant was at his most vulnerable when allegations were made against him during the #MeToo movement, suggesting that he had behaved inappropriately with Sanjana. At the time, Kushal had said, Sushant could not sleep, because he was waiting for Sanjana to publicly dismiss the allegations. But Sanjana commented after several days, as she was abroad.

When actor Kangana Ranaut’s team recently commented on the time Sanjana had taken to respond to the claims, Sanjana told Zoom, “I have said more than enough about what happened. Also, I’ve given a clarification which should have been enough. At that time, it wasn’t late, nobody is in authority to decide what’s late and what’s not. You don’t fuel rumours. It is not the responsibility or job to clarify rumours.”

In October 2018, Sushant had shared screenshots of his conversations with Sanjana and denied all claims of sexual misconduct on sets of their film, Dil Bechara. “I feel sad to reveal personal information but it seems that there is no other way to state what actually happened, in the midst of this curated, well-timed and agenda-driven smear campaign. From the first day of the shoot till the last day, this is what happened on the sets with Sanjana. Misconduct? Not at all. Agenda? You decide,” he had written in an Instagram post.

